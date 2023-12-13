Report – Ex-Navy SEAL David Goggins set to corner Tony Ferguson in return fight at UFC 296

Former United States Navy SEAL and endurance trainer, David Goggins is reportedly set to corner former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 this weekend – as the Oxnard veteran looks to snap a disappointing six-fight losing skid in his fight with Paddy Pimblett.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion, has been sidelined since he featured on the main card of UFC 291 back in July, suffering a late third round arm-triangle submission loss to recent UFC Austin feature, Bobby Green.

And ahead of his return to the Octagon against Liverpool prospect, Pimblett this weekend, The Ultimate Fighter veteran, Ferguson employed the training talents and techniques of the above-mentioned, Goggins.

Pushed to his limit in a series of training videos posted on his official social media, former interim champion, Ferguson became the first civilian to complete Goggins’ Navy SEAL ‘hell week’ programme.

David Goggins set to corner Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 this weekend

And according to UFC play-by-play lead ahead of this weekend’s flagship event in Las Vegas, Ferguson is set to welcome Goggins into his corner for his lightweight scrap with the returning Pimblett.



“Certainly for us, we want to hear how this training camp is different from past training camps,” Jon Anik told MMA Fighting. “Is [Tony Ferguson’s coach] David MIlls still a centerpiece? Oftentimes the first lens for me into the preparation when I look into the 28 fighters is ‘Let me see that corner audio sheet, let me see hwo’s gonna be in the corner.’ It looks like David Goggins is probably going to be in that corner for Tony Ferguson.”

“But what exactly has the [Goggins] preperation held?” Anik continued. “You know, for me I know that my body feels different at 45 than [at] 35, even if I’m still exercising the same way. …Will he answer the veracity? I don’t know. How does his body feel, really, at this stage in his career? How is his body recovering, you know? But, I’m excited to see him try to sort of, you know, have one final moment, and maybe it’ll come against Paddy Pimblett, maybe it won’t.”

Can Tony Ferguson snap his losing skid this weekend at UFC 296?