The #11 ranked flyweight contender, David Dvorak may have dealt with some fight week rescheduling, however, that didn’t prevent him from turning in an impressive opening round rear-naked choke win over short-notice replacement, Juancamilo Ronderos — one-armed no less.

The Czech Republic native was originally slated to meet with Brazil’s Raulian Paiva, however, the pairing was shelved after Paiva was pulled from the card as he dealt with health issues due to the effects of weight cutting.

Taking promotional debutante, Ronderos’ back in an opening round scramble, Dvorak eventually found his way under the Colombian’s neck, handing him a debut loss in the form of a one-armed rear-naked choke.

Below, catch the highlights from Drovak’s first round submission success.