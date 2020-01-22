David Branch Looking Ridiculously Jacked After UFC Release (Photo)

Spread the word!













Months after being released from the UFC, former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) two-division champion David Branch is looking absolutely jacked. Branch took to Instagram to show off his new physique, thanking his strength coach for the work they’ve been putting in together.

“@neoufitness working on these #gains with strength coach @sembinov.rufat pressure makes the pipes go boom and every day rent is due! I was born in pressure.”

Branch was released from the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion back in September after a failed United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug test. The former light heavyweight and middleweight champ tested positive for ipamorelin, which is described as “a potent Growth Hormone Secretagogue that stimulates the brain to release human growth hormone and is used by athletes as a performance-enhancing drug.”

The 38-year-old ended his UFC run on a two-fight losing streak in which he was finished in both of those fights by Jared Cannonier and Jack Hermansson, respectively. Since, Branch has been competing for the Russian Cagefighting Championship in Russia. In his first bout with the promotion, Branch suffered a first-round submission defeat to Alexander Shlemenko, with two seconds left in the round.

Branch hasn’t picked up a victory in MMA competition since his April 2018 TKO victory over Thiago Santos. At one point in his career, Branch was on an amazing 11-fight win streak, largely during his run with WSOF (now the Professional Fighters League), before running into Luke Rockhold in his first and only UFC headlining spot in September of 2017. Should he decide to continue fighting, given his new physique, it’s hard to image Branch competing anywhere other than light heavyweight or heavyweight at this point.

It will certainly be interesting to see what’s next for Branch coming off three-straight losses and seemingly reinventing himself physically.

What do you think of Branch’s new physique? Do you think he’ll find his way back to the UFC?