David Branch Released From UFC After USADA Violation

Yesterday, it was announced that former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) double champion David Branch received a two-year suspension after a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation.

Branch tested positive for ipamorelin, which is described as “a potent Growth Hormone Secretagogue that stimulates the brain to release human growth hormone and is used by athletes as a performance-enhancing drug.” Now, MMA Fighting confirms an initial report from reporter Mike Russell that Branch has been released from the UFC.

The 37-year-old hasn’t competed since he was submitted by Jack Hermansson in the first round of their meeting at UFC Philadelphia back in March. He was briefly scheduled to fight Andrew Sanchez at UFC Vancouver, but the fight was called off a month out. With the two-year suspension, Branch can not compete until July 26, 2021. His suspension is also noted in the Association of Boxing Commission’s administrative database.

Branch went 2-3 in the UFC after an initial 2-2 run with the promotion from 2010-2011. He has yet to release a statement or comment on his recent USADA issues. We’ll keep you updated as more information on the matter becomes available.

