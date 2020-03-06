Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan Added To UFC Portland

Spread the word!













A fan-friendly bout between Davi Ramos and Arman Tsarukyan is in store for grappling fans.

The pair of lightweights are set to collide at UFC Portland which takes place April 11 at the Moda Center. The fight was first reported by ESPN and later confirmed by MMA Junkie.

Ramos — an ADCC world champion — is coming off a decision loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 242 back in September. It halted a four-fight winning streak for the Brazilian.

Tsarukyan made his promotional debut last year and also suffered a loss against Makhachev. However, his stock rose in defeat thanks to his performance and he quickly rebounded by outgrappling Olivier Aubin-Mercier en route to a unanimous decision verdict at UFC 240.

UFC Portland will be headlined by a heavyweight affair between Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem.

Here is how the card is currently shaping up:

Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Randy Brown vs. Vicente Luque

Tristan Connelly vs. Alex Silva

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Markus Perez

Julia Avila vs. Karol Rosa

Niko Price vs. Muslim Salikhov

Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Phil Rowe vs. Cole Williams

What do you think of the card?