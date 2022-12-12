Barstool President Dave Portnoy gets into heated online exchange with Justin Gaethje: “He threatens to beat me up.”

Barstool President Dave Portnoy had a back-and-forth with UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje following UFC 282.

The internet celebrity was in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena in support of Barstool athlete Paddy Pimblett this past Saturday. He was able to walk out the English star while wearing a Pimblett-inspired wig cageside. The 27-year-old UFC star won in controversial fashion with many MMA enthusiasts believing he lost to Jared Gordon in the scorecards.

Gaethje wasn’t a fan of Pimblett’s performance. He reacted to a Twitter post by Portnoy in which Pimblett told UFC president Dana White that the co-main event deserved “Fight of the Night” honors.

“This makes the barstool guys look really bad. Just bending over for the lad. Fight of the night?” Gaethje said. “Barstool can give him 50k but that performance will never get you a bonus in the octagon.”

Dave Portnoy Didn’t Have a Kind Response For Justin Gaethje

Portnoy responded by pointing out how Gaethje allegedly spent time with Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov. The UFC star denies the allegations but photos were released that showed him with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman shooting firearms at a facility in Chechnya. It was reportedly an invitation by Kadyrov.

“People are telling me @Justin_Gaethje was recently seen hanging out with a warlord accused of brutal crimes against humanity so it’s hypocritical for him to say we look bad for supporting Paddy when he supports a warlord. I’m gonna take high road + not mention it. #daveyhighroad”

Gaethje didn’t take too kindly to Portnoy’s response. He has continued to deny the allegations.

That’s an outright lie and slander. #davesabitch — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 12, 2022

A quick recap of tonight’s exchange with @Justin_Gaethje



He talks shit about me for supporting Paddy. I respond by saying it may be hypocritical to throw stones when people are saying he hung around with a brutal dictator a few weeks ago. He threatens to beat me up. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 12, 2022

Portnoy founded Barstool Sports in 2003. He is known for his persona as “El Presidente’. The blog website combines sports with pop culture. In October 2021, Pimblett signed a seven-figure deal to become a brand ambassador and content creator for the company.

Gaethje last fought in a losing effort against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274 in May. He’s known for being one of the best knockout artists in mixed martial arts. 19 of his 23 wins have come by KO.

The online interaction between Portnoy and Gaethje could play into a future matchup for Pimblett. The rising lightweight contender could have bigger fights in 2023, including a bout against Justin Gaethje someday.