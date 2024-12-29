Darren Till’s new opponent for MisFits Boxing card revealed after Tommy Fury withdraws from fight

Former undisputed UFC welterweight title challenger, Darren Till is still slated to remain on the January 18. MisFits Boxing card in Manchester amid the withdrawal of opponent, Tommy Fury — with Bellator MMA veteran, Anthony Taylor replacing the Love Island star on short-notice.

Till, who was booked to make his sophomore boxing outing in the new year, made a surprising debut in the squared circle back in July, landing a controversial knockout win over Mohammad Mutie in Dubai.

And booked to return against Fury — the younger half-brother of former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, Till accepted a return to the ring on January 18., however, the former officially withdrew from the pairing, citing concerns after the Liverpool striker claimed he would utilizing mixed martial arts techniques against him if he were to be losing on the scorecards.

Darren Till books MisFits Boxing return against Anthony Taylor

Confirmed on social media by promotion, MisFits Boxing, UFC veteran, Till will take on the above-mentioned, Taylor — who defended his MisFits Boxing light heavyweight title with a knockout win over Gabriel Silva — the son of former middleweight champion, Anderson Silva.

New main event CONFIRMED,” MisFits Boxing posted on X. “Anthony Taylor steps in to face Darren Till in Manchester, January 18th while Wade takes on Masai Warrior.”

An alum of Combate, BAMMA, and Bellator MMA, California-born puncher, Taylor has landed notable professional mixed martial arts victories over the likes of Dean Barry, Mike Hales, and UFC alum, Chris Avila of note.