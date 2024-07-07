Ex-UFC star Darren Till wants ‘Real Fight’ with Nate Diaz after brawl breaks out in his boxing debut

After the clusterf*ck that was his pro boxing debut, ex-UFC star Darren Till is ready for a real fight.

More than a year after exiting the Octagon on a three-fight losing skid, ‘The Gorilla’ made his squared circle debut as part of the Social Knockout 3 card in Dubai. There, Till was matched up with 2-2-1 MMA fighter Moh Mutie. After a fairly uninteresting opening round, things got downright crazy in the second after Mutie complained that Till hit him in the back of the head.

Replay showed that the blow was nothing more than a glancing shot, but that didn’t stop Mutie from clutching the back of his head and laying down on the canvas as though he were dying.

However, Mutie suddenly sprang to life when he realized that the referee wasn’t buying the act and awarded Till the win via TKO. That prompted the Palestinian fighter to instigate an all-out brawl with the former welterweight title challenger.

With his own fight, if you can call it that, in the books, Till turned his attention toward Saturday night’s scrap between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz in Anaheim. After 10 rounds of entertaining action, the ‘Stockton Samurai’ was awarded the victory via majority decision.

That prompted ‘The Gorilla’ to take to social media and declare his desire for a “real fight” with the realest fighter out there.

“Just thinking…,” Till wrote on Instagram. “Need a real boxing fight…”

With most of Nate Diaz’s hitlist preoccupied, is Darren till the perfect opponent for his next boxing match?

Diaz’s victory over Masvidal comes nearly one year removed from his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in his pro boxing debut. Immediately following the fight, Diaz declared his desire to run it back with both ‘The Problem Child’ and reigning UFC welterweight world champion Leon Edwards.

“I’m going to beat Jake Paul’s f*cking ass, and I’m down to fight the highest-ranked boxer I can find, I don’t know who the f*ck he is.”

“My main objective has always been to be the best fighter in the world so I’m going to go back to get a UFC title,” Diaz added. “Leon Edwards, Jake Paul, anybody else, you’re dead.”

With Jake Paul already preoccupied with both ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry and ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, perhaps Darren Till would be the perfect opponent for Diaz’s next appearance inside the squared circle.