The upcoming Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori card will be getting special treatment.

The pair of middleweights will headline the UFC’s upcoming Fight Night event taking place April 10. And it will now air on the ABC Network in addition to ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

The Darren Till x Marvin Vettori card on April 10 will in fact air on ABC, it was just announced.



Main card on ABC/E+/Deportes beginning at 3 pm ET, prelims on ESPN/E+/Deportes beginning at 12 pm et.



Yusuff-Allen, Ansaroff-Dern will also be on the main card. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 11, 2021

Why is this big news?

Mainly because it’s now being broadcast on network television which means a lot more eyes will be on the Fight Night event. The first card to feature on ABC, of course, was the Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar card in January in what was the second-most viewed Fight Night event since 2019.

If Till vs. Vettori even delivers half of how that fight turned out, we are in for an explosive night. Till will be looking to return to the win column following his unanimous decision defeat to Robert Whittaker. Vettori, on the other hand, is looking to make it five wins in a row after outpointing Jack Hermansson in his last fight.

The co-main event, meanwhile, will feature an exciting featherweight contest between prospects Arnol Allen and Sodiq Yusuff.

What do you make of this card being aired on ABC?