Darren Till vs. Jared Cannonier Reportedly Unlikely For UFC 248

A middleweight encounter between Darren Till and Jared Cannonier is unlikely at this point.

With the fight seemingly on and off in recent weeks, Till claimed earlier this week that he’s agreed to the bout for UFC 248 on March 7 in Las Vegas.

He even tweeted a fanmade poster of him and Cannonier with the date of the event as the caption in a post on Thursday, leading many to believe that the fight was close to being finalized.

However, that unfortunately isn’t the case as per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who claims the fight won’t be happening at UFC 248.

“Based on conversations I’ve had, a potentially sweet middleweight fight between Darren Till and Jared Cannonier is NOT going to happen on March 7 in Las Vegas,” Okamoto tweeted on Thursday.

It remains to be seen whether the two middleweight contenders will compete in a future event. However, Cannonier could still serve as the backup for the UFC 248 headliner between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero.

Cannonier was originally supposed to face former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 248 until the latter had to pull out due to undisclosed personal reasons.

What do you think will happen with Till and Cannonier?