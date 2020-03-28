Darren Till Thinks He’ll Have Too Much Power For Israel Adesanya

Spread the word!













Middleweight contender Darren Till expects 185lb champion Israel Adesanya to struggle with his power and technical striking when they eventually face each other.

‘The Gorilla’ made a successful middleweight debut when he beat Kelvin Gastelum over three rounds at UFC 244 late last year.

Since then the 27-year-old has been sliding into Adesanya’s DM’s on a frequent basis to call him out – with hilarious results.

Yesterday he appeared on the Believe You Me podcast hosted by former 185lb king Michael Bisping and comedian Luis J Gomez.

The conversation naturally came around to the infamously boring UFC 248 main event between Adesanya and Yoel Romero. When asked about the fight Till certainly didn’t hold back. “Adesanya’s a p*ssy, he joked. “You know what mate, yeah I’m just going to come out and say it, it was a sh*t fight. But I’ve been in them myself, stalemate. I don’t think Yoel and ‘Stylebender’ were the right match for each other, the way that fight was looking.

“You could say ‘Stylebender’ looked scared and you could say Yoel was doing some stupid things- which he was. You know what mate, it was just a snoozer. It just didn’t do anything for the fans, didn’t do anything for me. But then, Stylebender’s been in wars and so has Yoel so you can’t really hate on them for one fight, but it was a sh*t fight.”

Till expects to dethrone Adesanya is he is given the chance to do so. A combination of power, technical ability, and a strong mindset is what he believes will win him the fight.



“I feel like at welterweight, I was just so drained. It got to a point where it was just draining my whole body, my brain and everything. I feel now, with this little bit of an improved mindset (I already had a strong one) and healthier at middleweight, I think I’ll just be too much for Stylebender. I think I’ve got too much power, and I think I’ll be technically standing up too much for him. I really do, he’s not taking me down. And you know, I’ve got this mentality when you take me down I’m getting back up.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

How do you think Darren Till matches up against Israel Adesanya?