Darren Till Sounds Off On Comparisons To Conor McGregor

Darren Till sounds off on some fans out there comparing him to former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor. The rising prospect is slated to challenge Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title at the upcoming UFC 228 event.

As seen in the main event of UFC Liverpool event that took place at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England, Till picked up a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson. It was a close fight that has some people saying Till won. While others say that the former title contender won the fight. Either way, Till got the next title shot and is preparing for it.

Comparisons

It seems like if there is a fast-rising star coming out of the European market, there’s a good chance that you would be compared to McGregor. Now, Till is no difference to that comparison. The one difference between them is that McGregor criticizes his opponent’s style before fighting. Till is not a believer in this mindset.

“I don’t need to put them down,” Till said in an interview with TSN. “My energy alone will put them down. My presence, the belief they see in me will put them down,” said Till. “If a guy wants to talk, then I’ll talk back. I just go about things as I go about them. My confidence is unmatched. There is not a man alive right now on this earth who is more confident than me and that’s the truth.”

Darren Till Sounds Off

It seems like everyone and anyone is willing to call out McGregor for a fight due to the huge payday that they get. However, Till made it known that he’s not focused on that at this time.

“It could happen, but Conor is on a different path,” Till told The TSN MMA Show. “I’m not really interested in Conor. I’m not like the rest of these guys who want to call for that money fight, call for that Conor fight. If it happens, yeah it’ll happen, but right now Conor has got a big test ahead of him. I believe he’s going to win. If in two years or so it happens, it happens. But right now Conor is a lightweight. I’m a middleweight, so it’s not something that’s even on my mind.”

The UFC 228 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.