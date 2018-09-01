Colby Covington Predicts Dismal PPV Buy Rate For UFC 228

Interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington has predicted the buy rate for UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till- it’s dismal.

It’s not surprising to see the brash Covington take a shot at the upcoming UFC 228 card. After all, “Chaos” himself believes he holds the “real” welterweight strap. And that the title Tyron Woodley and Darren Till will fight for next weekend (Sept. 8, 2018) is nothing more than a glorified paperweight.

Covington has repeatedly stated that the fans have no interest in watching Woodley fight. The confident wrestler believes that if he was fighting at UFC 228 that the buy rate would far exceed what is expected next weekend.

“It’s short-sighted. That fight’s not going to do 100,000 buys. Mark my words. If it does 100,000 buys, it will barely be over that,” Covington told FloCombat. “If they would have waited a couple of months, it’s going to do a minimum of 500,000 buys.”

Covington may have a slightly inflated self-worth. After all, his co-main event fight at UFC 225 helped produce a PPV buy rate of 250,000 buys. That’s half of Covington’s claim of 500,000 for a potential fight between Woodley and himself.

“Chaos” also believes the UFC purposely paired Woodly and Till on a card with a solid co-main event, as to help drive PPV numbers.

“I don’t know why they wanted to rush it, but unfortunately they needed a main event for that Dallas card ‘cause that women’s fight, no one knows who they are,” Covington said. “No one even knows they’re fighting. I don’t even know what the girls’ names are and I don’t care about that fight. So they needed a main event and everybody else is sucking on their thumbs and not ready to make the UFC and MMA great again.” ”They had to put Tyron out there since he’s been faking injuries and hanging out in Hollywood like a little liberal soy boy.”

The usually outspoken Covington was reluctant to predict a winner in the Woodley-Till fight. However, he was more than happy to talk about who was going to lose. The fans.