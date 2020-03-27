Darren Till Says People On Social Media Need To Stop Making Their ‘Life Out To Be Perfect’

Spread the word!













Darren Till believes people need to stop posting only positives on social media.

The UFC middleweight contender is one who posts funny memes, and recently showed off his belly he has gotten while in quarantine. It helps give everyone a laugh which he says is what everyone should do, as no one’s life is perfect.

“People only want to broadcast the positivity on social media, which is fine by me. I think there should be more positive than negative, and I do get a lot of negatives,” Till said on ESPN MMA’s Instagram Live (via MMA Junkie). “But in your life, do not make your life out to be perfect. Do not make yourself out to have this and have that and be doing this and all of this as if your life is the greatest.”

Why Till thinks people need to post negative stuff on social media is given the fact people who are less fortunate think their lives are worse.

“I see people, girls and boys, getting depressed because they’re comparing their own lives to these people’s lives,” Till said. “I don’t want to directly attack anyone, but bloggers and influencers and famous celebrity people, they’re coming across with this great life. They’ve got lots of money, the best watches, they’re always away, they’re eating the best food and all of that. But, at the end of the day, it’s all (expletive).

“I’ve been a poor man, and I’ve been a guy who’s OK financially. There’s no real difference, only that you can enjoy pleasures that you can buy yourself a buggy, buying a nice watch, but it’s not what it’s made out to be.”

Darren Till hopes the way he uses social media is something other celebrities can do to show that they aren’t any better than anyone else.

“People could see me on Instagram on the buggy, all chills, having a great time. But I still have my own problems in house, problems with life, as we all do. Posts like pushing my fat belly, that’s real life. That’s what every fighter’s doing. They’re sat there, they’re bored, they’re eating (expletive). They are still training, but everyone sees me training all the time anyway. … So I’m going to post what else I’m doing. I’m on the buggy, nearly dying, I’m eating so much (expletive), watching (expletive) Netflix while my underpants are all wet – we all know what from. That’s what’s happening. This is the real life.”

