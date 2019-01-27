Darren Till Rips ‘Rats’ Rafael Dos Anjos, Ben Askren & Colby Covington

Darren Till rips several UFC stars such as former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos, Ben Askren, and former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

The former title contender is fired up to get into the position that he was at previously and already has his next challenge lined up as he’ll take on Jorge Masvidal at UFC Fight Night 147 in a welterweight showdown. Till recently took to his official Twitter account where he called out several fighters and got some responses as a result.

It all started with RDA and Santiago Ponzinibbio as he accused both men of ducking him because they’re ‘scared’ rats.

“The @Ufc we’re begging everyone to fight at London and Santiago and rafael we’re organising they’re own match up so they didn’t have to fight me crazy rat shit bags!!!! Dos shit house and ponzishithouse will never fight each other because they tried to be rats behind the ufcs back and were to scared to fight me hahahahaha you absolute muppets.”

This led to Till going after the former ONE FC champion, who is set to fight Robbie Lawler on March 2nd in his UFC debut, as well as Covington.

“@ColbyCovMMA is a fucking big fat shit house!!! Werdum threw a boomerang at ye face and ye asked ye sister for back up you fucking tied faced rat.”

Finally, RDA as well as Askren responded to the shots fired out by Till on social medial. The former UFC lightweight champion called Till a ‘tap machine’ for tapping to Tyron Woodley at UFC 228. On the flip side, Askren took a jab at Till for his ‘low IQ’ and sub-par fighting skills.