UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has slammed boxers for their inability to book the big fights.

The sport of boxing has long been plagued by politics that seem to prevent the biggest fights from happening. A heavyweight undisputed fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is currently the most high-profile bout that is yet to happen. It is being held up by the WBO who are trying to force Joshua to face mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk, while Deontay Wilder attempts to make a trilogy fight with Fury despite the fact their rematch clause has expired.

Till who had been enjoying a brief break from social media returned with a bang yesterday when he slammed boxing for its “laughable” inability to make fights, he wrote.

“In the @ufc when 2 guys call out each other at the top of their weight class, Dana white makes the fight A.S.A.PPPP… in boxing we got all these guys calling each other out & none of them fighting each other. Just got them posting pictures in expensive outfits, in expensive cars Nobody wants to see all that shit, floyd mayweather been there and done it, either tell your promoters or yourselves you guys are fighting each other or retire… WTF becoming laughable… & here is my biggest thing right now while I’m attacking boxers Why the fuck you all walking around with 10 men armies entourages? You out jogging with your cars driving behind you? And all of your team jogging with you? Once again floyd mayweather been there and done it.”

Till is currently healing up after suffering a knee injury in his close decision loss to Robert Whittaker. He was briefly linked to a fight with Jack Hermansson but was forced out of the bout as he continues his rehab. Marvin Vettori went on to beat Hermansson over five rounds on December 5 and has since made it clear he is interested in fighting ‘The Gorilla’.

