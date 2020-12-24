Rising UFC Middleweight contender Marvin Vettori is planning on a big 2021, starting with fighting Darren Till. Vettori most recently defeated Jack Hermansson in his first main event.

Can’t wait to smash Darren Till’s mouth next year but for now enjoy Christmas @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite @ufc — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) December 22, 2020

@Mickmaynard2 @danawhite @ufc,” Vettori wrote on social media.

Vettori called out Paulo Costa after this big win over Hermansson, but it seems like the Italian is setting his sights off Darren Till.

“Blachowicz is up and down sometimes but I think he beats Adesanya,” Vettori said to BJPENN.com. “I’m not worried because Adesanya won’t be at light heavyweight for very long. Even if he wins I’ll get the middleweight title shot and if he wants to get it back, he will have to fight me. I’m just focused on my journey and my own fight.”

While Vettori is riding a 4 fight win streak, Till will be coming off a close loss to Robert Whittaker, while also rehabbing his recently injured knee from training. This would be a huge matchup between 2 of the best and most exciting middleweight contenders in the world.

Would you like to see Marvin Vettori vs Darren Till? Who do you see coming out on top?