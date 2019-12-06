Darren Till Reacts To Jose Aldo’s Seemingly Unhealthy Weight Cut

Spread the word!













Some photos recently emerged showcasing former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo’s current weight cut down to 135 pounds, and nobody likes what they’re seeing.

Aldo, who already had issues getting down to 145 pounds in the past, will try his hand in a smaller division, in hopes of getting a shot at a title opportunity. However, given the recent photos that have emerged of Aldo, many are skeptical that the cut down to bantamweight could be affecting his health.

Top-ranked UFC middleweight Darren Till seems to be of a similar mindset. He took to Twitter to offer his thoughts.

“Just seen a photo of aldo Wow he doesn’t look to good man I don’t get this cut to 135 I think he is gonna badly struggle or may not even make it I think it would of been wiser to go up rather than down As you get older the cut gets harder not easier I got marlon for this”

Just seen a photo of aldo

Wow he doesn’t look to good man

I don’t get this cut to 135

I think he is gonna badly struggle or may not even make it

I think it would of been wiser to go up rather than down

As you get older the cut gets harder not easier

I got marlon for this — Darren Till (@darrentill2) December 6, 2019

Aldo will take on Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 14. Moraes is a former bantamweight title challenger who was on quite the finishing streak before being stopped by Henry Cejudo for the vacant title.

Shortly after Aldo’s weight cutting photos went viral, his training partner, former Bellator bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas, fired back on Twitter.

“Never judge a book by its cover.”

Never judge a book by its cover. 😉 #Keepmovingforward — Dudu Dantas (@DuduDantasMMA) December 5, 2019

What do you make of Till’s comments on Aldo’s weight cut? Do you think Aldo will make weight?