Darren Till has offered to train and accommodate his long-time frenemy, Mike Perry, in the aftermath of UFC Vegas 23.

‘The Gorilla’ was supposed to headline last night alongside Marvin Vettori.

Unfortunately, Till broke his collarbone and was forced out of the bout.

Vettori went on to face Kevin Holland in the UFC Vegas 23 main event.

‘The Italian Dream’ utilized his superior wrestling skills to pick up a decision win after five rounds of fighting.

Post-fight, he called for an October rematch with Israel Adesanya.

On the undercard Perry was in action against Daniel Rodriguez.

‘Platinum’ looked far from his best as he slumped to a decision defeat.

‘D-Rod’ was able to dictate the fight with his superior boxing skills.

Despite scoring two takedowns, Perry was unable to have any real impact on the fight.

The UFC fan favoruite has now lost four of his last five fights.

Till took to social media to react to Perry’s latest loss, offering his rival the chance to train with him at Team Kaobon in Liverpool, England.

“Got so much time & respect for Perry But here is the main important factor for me No team, NO FOUNDATIONS!!! You need a good solid team around you, who are willing to go to great lengths with you, Till wrote. “And then your coach, I am lucky enough to not just have a coach but as I believe a true master of all the arts. & as humble and deadly as they come!! If Perry fancies coming here for a few months I would more than be willing to accommodate him and his family and I’m sure my team would feel the same way Hope whatever he chooses in life he puts him & family 1st x”

Do you think Mike Perry will take Darren Till up on this offer?