The strange saga between Darren Till and Mike Perry continues to play out, with Till inviting Perry to train with him at his gym.

The UFC welterweights – who appear to shift between being best friends and mortals enemies – have been going back and forth for some time. Their relationship appears to have begun when Perry unsuccessfully attempted to auction off a spot in his corner at UFC 255, to which Till placed a $5000 bid. Perry took it as a troll-job from Till, who insisted his intentions were entirely sincere. The two have been trading barbs over social media ever since, culminating with a conversation over Instagram Live this past weekend.

With Perry on a 3-6 stretch and coming off a loss to Tim Means, Till invited ‘Platinum’ to come train with him in Liverpool to help right the ship. ‘The Gorilla’ insisted that Perry’s run of bad luck has been brought on by his training regime, which includes no sparring and having his girlfriend act as his sole cornerman. When Perry mentioned training with Colby Covington, Till offered up his own idea (H/T MMA Island).

“I got a team now.” Perry said. “I haven’t gotten to train with [Covington] yet, but he’s over there at MMA Masters. He did 5 rounds with the champ who won last night. I’m looking to get some rounds with him.”

“Get yourself out to Liverpool and train with me,” Till replied. “… I want to see you get three wins in the welterweight division. That’s what I wanna see… I don’t think you took the last fight as serious. You are better than Tim [Means], but train harder, I don’t know.”

While Perry initially seemed skeptical about the idea as it would mean being away from his family, it appears Till eventually found a way to persuade him.

“Once you land in the airport, I’m going to punch the head off you mate and then I’ll shake your hand.” Till joked.

“We can fight about it every day, huh?” Perry said. “I don’t know, I got to bring my girl to England. I like America though. I don’t want to stay away from my family. I can bring them with me though, I can bring them to England… Why don’t you come to Miami? It’s nicer here, it’s warm.”

“Perry, listen brother,” Till answered, “I love you but when you decide you want to get a big f—ing naughty left hand off me, come to Liverpool you fat c–t.”

With that, Till left on a high-note and signed off the livestream. Perry didn’t provide an answer about his training future, but it looks as though he has a number of options on the table.

