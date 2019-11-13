Darren Till Has Message For Middleweight Division

Spread the word!













Fresh off a successful middleweight debut, Darren Till responded to a number of callouts from fighters in his new division.

Till made the move up from welterweight when he faced Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 244 earlier this month. Coming off two losses where he was finished, the Englishman fought smart against Gastelum by managing distance and virtually point fighting.

In the end, it was enough to get him the split-decision win and insert himself into the top five of the UFC middleweight rankings. Because of his new ranking as well as his high-value name, “The Gorilla” has been called out by a number of middleweights.

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has spoken of his interest in fighting Till while Marvin Vettori is another. Current champion Israel Adesanya also has his eye on Till and believes they will face each other sooner rather than later.

All the interest makes the Liverpool native grateful as he promised everyone they will get what they asked for soon enough:

“Grateful to see these middleweights all calling me out!” Till wrote on social media. “They know who the 💰is in this division! Everyone will get theirs! Sincerely, The Gorilla. 🦍”

Grateful to see these middleweights all calling me out!

They know who the 💰 is in this division!

Everyone will get theirs! Sincerely, The Gorilla. 🦍 — Darren Till (@darrentill2) November 12, 2019

Who do you want to see Till face next?