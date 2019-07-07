Darren Till Has Message For Ben Askren After UFC 239 KO Loss

Spread the word!













Darren Till and Ben Askren now have something in common. They’ve both been knocked out in devastating fashion at the hands of Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal rendered Till unconscious in the second round of their UFC London meeting earlier this year. Last night (Sat. July 6, 2019), Masvidal made it two-straight vicious knockout wins when he finished Ben Askren in five seconds at UFC 239. The finish marked the fastest in UFC history.

Till took to Twitter early this morning to offer Askren some kind words:

“Unlucky Ben, shit happens you’ll be back.”

Unlucky Ben, shit happens you’ll be back. 👍🏻💪🏻 — Darren Till (@darrentill2) July 7, 2019

Askren shot in on a takedown attempt right out the gate against Masvidal. “Gamebred” knew this was likely going to be the case, running in with a flying knee to start the fight. Masvidal’s prediction paid off, as he finished Askren in only five seconds, stunning the mixed martial arts (MMA) community.

Now, “Funky” has suffered the first loss of his professional MMA career. It will be interesting to see where he decides to go from here after the setback. As for Masvidal, he has made a strong case for a title opportunity. Of course, that will all rest on current champion Kamaru Usman’s health.

What do you think about Till’s kind words for Askren after his KO loss?