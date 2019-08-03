Darren Till Goes After ‘Snitch’ Colby Covington’s Sister Online

Spread the word!













Colby Covington doesn’t have many friends in the UFC’s welterweight division. And if he does, Darren Till certainly isn’t one of them.

The Englishman took to Twitter yesterday (Fri. August 2, 2019) and issued out a message to Covington. Till brought up “Chaos'” past boomerang incident with Fabricio Werdum, calling Covington a “snitch” and even taking a shot at his sister:

“@ColbyCovMMA no matter what you little shit. Werdum still threw a boomerang at you and you did fuck all. That’s the most embarrassing thing ever you snitch bastard. Your sisters a kentucky munter”

Covington will be headlining UFC Newark tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. He takes on Robbie Lawler in what should prove to be an interesting 170-pound matchup. Should Covington emerge victorious, he’ll be next in line to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

As for Till, he’s on a two-fight losing skid after being knocked out cold by Jorge Masvidal earlier this year in London. There has been a lot of talk about “The Gorilla” possibly jumping up to 185 pounds. However, nothing has been made official as of this writing. It will be interesting to see if these two eventually find themselves matched up down the road.

What do you make of Till going after Covington and his sister online?