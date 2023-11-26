Mike Perry eyes 2024 boxing fight with Darren Till: ‘I want to punch him for things he’s said in the past’

Mike Perry confirms plans to box Darren Till at some point during 2024 after several years of back-and-forth.

Perry and Till have shared a love-hate relationship for many years – once gunning for each other in their young UFC careers, they now seem set to box. Perry has enjoyed success in the bareknuckle world while Till has yet to compete since leaving to UFC in March of this year.

Now that they are both out of the UFC following a drop-off at the end of their MMA careers, they are now free to explore other options and recently have been teasing a potential fight between them as of late. Perry has cemented himself as a big name in the combats sports world and has appears to be earning a good living doing so.

Till has been working on his boxing skill at Rotunda ABC under Declan O’Rourke, who has also coached world champions such as Liam Smith and Josh Taylor.

Mike Perry eyes 2024 date for Darren Till Clash

Talking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Perry says that both are still interested in the matchup, but it doesn’t look like it will be under the BKFC banner.

“I’m thinking [it will happen in 2024],” Perry said. “They’re working on it. I know a lot of people behind the scenes are working. I’m locked in with BKFC, he doesn’t want to do that. Maybe my own promotion possibilities, Misfits is talking about it.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

At times there seemed to be serious venom between the pair, but Perry says that the two have matured since some of their initial exchanges.

“I think we both had to grow and to mentally — we knew that we wanted to be the best versions of ourselves,” Perry said. “We had to go through these trials and tribulations.

“He doesn’t want to bare-knuckle box me — he gives me my credit there. We just want to fight because I want to punch him for things he’s said in the past, but he has grown up a lot as well as I have.”

Mike Perry on The MMA Hour

Who wins, Mike Perry or Darren Till?