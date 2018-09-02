Darren Till Details How He Towers Over UFC Opponents

One man towers above the rest in the UFC welterweight division. It’s hardly a surprise that UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till details how he dominates his opponents during their staredowns.

Till appeared massively bigger than current champ Tyron Woodley at the UFC’s 25th Anniversary press conference last month. The scene prompted discussion about how legitimate Till’s success is at 170 pounds. He missed weight before his UFC Liverpool main event against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson this May.

The surging Liverpudlian addressed the issue at a recent media luncheon in Los Angeles via MMA Fighting. He said it wasn’t just his own monstrous size, but his tactics that make him appear much larger. Till said he was even surprised how much he towered over the stockier Woodley:

“A little bit. I think, as I’ve said a few times now, I just make myself look big; I puff my chest out, I put my arms up in the air. It was that stance that made me look bigger. I was, on that day, significantly bigger than Tyron.”

But Till also acknowledges the power Woodley will bring to the Octagon in their pivotal main event at September 8’s UFC 228 form Dallas. He knows the champ is a huge fighter for the weight class himself. Till believes the size difference won’t be as noticeable at fight time because of that: