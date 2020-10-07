UFC middleweight contender Darren Till is currently trying to raise the funds to allow him to corner popular welterweight Mike Perry who fights Robbie Lawler at UFC 255 next month.

‘Platinum’ announced a few days ago that he was auctioning off a place in his fight night team to the highest bidder. His long-time rival Till immediately offered $5000 to take the role. The Englishman known for his jokes on social media insisted he was “deadly serious” with his offer and it seemed to have been accepted. Perry’s manager later said the deal for Till to corner ‘Platinum’ was pretty much done and all ‘The Gorilla’ had to do was fund is travel costs.

It’s pretty much a done deal. Darren needs to cover costs of travel and it’s done. https://t.co/J7OOVupqhJ — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) October 6, 2020

This prompted Till to start a GoFundMe page to help raise the money for his UFC 255. The target was set at £25,000 and Till insists any extra cash will go directly to Perry.

However, it appears Till has some significant competion for a place in Perry’s corner. Adult film star Kendra Lust took to social media to offer $6000 to be by Perry’s side on fight night. The wacky welterweight’s girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez isn’t too keen on that idea though and made that much clear when replying to Lust.

definitely not — Latory Gonzalez (@latory_g) October 6, 2020

Later Malki Kawa who is also a part of Perry’s management team told everyone to hang fire as he had been getting some interest from his clients who are in the NFL.

Hold your horses… I got a few calls from some of my @NFL clients to potentially corner him… this is crazy!!! https://t.co/JON6CRWQr7 — malki kawa (@malkikawa) October 6, 2020

Perry hasn’t been seen in action since he beat Mikey Gall by unanimous decision, snapping a two-fight losing streak at UFC Vegas 4 back in June. For the fight, Perry took the unusual step of opting against having a traditional corner team and instead relying on his girlfriend to give him advice between rounds. He seems willing so go one step further by inviting a paying stranger to help him out against one of the best welterweight fighters of all-time next month.

Who do you want to see corner Mike Perry at UFC 255? Darren Till, Kendra Lust or somebody else?