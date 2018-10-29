Darren Till Calls Out Conor McGregor For Anfield Showdown

Darren Till calls out former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor for a showdown. The former title contender also has a location for the potential fight that would likely go down at welterweight. He is coming off the first loss in his pro-MMA career but looking ahead.

As seen in the main event of the UFC 228 pay-per-view event in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center, Tyron Woodley was able to score a second round submission victory over Till to retain his welterweight title.

Till earned this title shot with the last win of his pro-MMA career in the main event of UFC Liverpool event that took place at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. This is where Till picked up a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson. Before that, he beat Donald Cerrone.

In two recent posts on his Instagram account, he called out McGregor for a fight at Anfield, which is a football stadium in Anfield, Liverpool, England that has a seating capacity of 54,074. He wrote the following in his first post:

“@thenotoriousmma before your last retirement fight in 🇮🇪 #Anfield The true 🦍[Goat].”

Till also commented on this possibility in his Instagram story with the caption, “Lets go [Conor McGregor] and sell it out!!”

It should be noted that the former champion has made it known that he wants a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The NSAC still hasn’t ruled on what kind of punishment he faces for the UFC 223 brawl. Thus, it will be interesting to see when he will fight next.