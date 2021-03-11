Darren Till believes him and Israel Adesanya are destined to fight.

Adesanya is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Jan Blachowicz in their light heavyweight title fight at UFC 259 this past weekend. Adesanya has since stated that he will be returning to the middleweight division to defend his title.

His next opponent is likely to be the winner of the Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa fight taking place next month. However, Till is hoping he will eventually end up facing Adesanya in a fight that both fighters believe will happen sooner rather than later.

First, however, he has to get past Marvin Vettori who he faces on April 10.

“I think me and Marvin are knocking on the door,” Till told ESPN (via Middle Easy). “It’s like a little mini middleweight competition right now. The same as lightweight. It excites me. To be at the top and to be getting these chances. I’ve got a steamroller in front of me, and I don’t wanna look too far ahead. I know Izzy’s calling me out practically. I’ve called him out for a long time. We were destined to fight even when I was a welterweight. He called me out then, when I was at the top of welterweight.

“Listen, just let him relax for now. Let him enjoy his money and the fruits of his labour. And give him some time to watch these middleweights now. Me and all the other guys go at it. We’ll see how it plays out.”

As for the fight itself? Till believes he has what it takes to beat whom many consider to be the best striker in the sport.

“This is the thing. I think it’s one of those fights with me and Izzy. It’s magician vs magician,” Till explained. “Who’s got the kryptonite to beat the other guy’s striking. I’ve said it for the longest time, I’m one of the best strikers in the UFC. And I think Izzy is definitely there. He could be ahead. He probably is, the way he’s been fighting, he’s ahead of me right now.

“I just feel like I’ve got them specifics to beat him. I’m sure he’s up for the challenge, and thinks he’s got the specifics to beat me. I think it’s gonna be a good fight when it happens.”

That said, the Liverpool native is focused on his current task at hand.

“I’m confident I’m gonna win on April 10th, against Marvin,” he added. “I know it’s a big task ahead of me. And then we’ll see.”

Do you think Till has a chance against Adesanya?