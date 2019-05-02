Darren Till Addresses Recent Arrest With Bizarre Instagram Post

Spread the word!













Recently, former UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till made headlines for getting arrested in the Canary Islands.

Till and four friends admitted to trashing a hotel and then driving off in a taxi while the driver was loading their luggage into the trunk. It was a strange set of circumstances for the struggling fighter, who has been finished in two consecutive bouts.

The Liverpudlian fan favorite broke his silence on the issue on Instagram earlier today. It was a strange post, to say the least, with ‘The Gorilla’ posting a video of himself sweating profusely after what appeared to be a training session with the following brief caption.

Check it out:

“Fuck what you think 🚕”

Till was most recently knocked out cold by Jorge Masvidal in the main event of March’s UFC London. Prior to that, he was submitted in a failed title bid by then-champion Tyron Woodley at last September’s UFC 228.

His UFC return is currently unknown.

As for the arrest, Till and his friends reportedly owned up to the crimes and paid fines for the infractions. They were also required to pay for damages incurred.

Till also deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts in the aftermath of the arrest, but is now apparently back.