Darren Till Deletes Social Media Accounts Following Recent Arrest

Earlier this week, former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till was arrested in the Canary Islands for trashing a hotel and stealing a taxi with four friends.

Since the incident, Till has deleted his social media accounts, including Twitter and Instagram. He did reportedly keep his Facebook account.

Till hadn’t been very vocal online since his second-round knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal in his native England. That took place on March 16, 2019, at The O2 Arena in London. There had initially been speculation that Till could move up to middleweight before deciding to return to 170 pounds.

Given his recent defeat, perhaps Till will reconsider jumping up in weight now. Recently, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping offered his thoughts on Till’s recent legal struggles:

“Not only is it just his car, that’s how he makes a living. My god Darren, what are you doing buddy? He’s gonna stand there while they drive away with his car. Even if he could catch them, what is he gonna do?”

“I’ll be honest and I shouldn’t really say this on a podcast, but come on who hasn’t [messed up a hotel room]. And I’ve never trashed a hotel room, but I’ve definitely had hotel rooms that when I left you could describe them as being trashed. I’ve never purposely trashed a hotel room.

“I remember when I fought Matt Hamill we had a nice hotel room and then we had a party and there was about 30 or 40 people in there. It was a big suite and then at the end of it everyone left and it was a mess.”

For now, it seems like Till wants to go into a sort of hiding. We’ll keep you posted if and when he decide to make a statement on his recent arrest.