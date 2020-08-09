Next up on the UFC Vegas 6 main card is a middleweight contest between Maki Pitolo and Darren Stewart.

Round 1: Pitolo lands a knee to the belly as Stewart attempts a combo. Stewart is the one advancing and pressuring more early on. They exchange more. Pitolo shows good head movement and is momentarily clinched up by Stewart before they return to striking. Pitolo catches him with a right hook. He is mixing things up with leg kicks too. Pitolo misses a spinning backfist and Stewart controls his back. Pitolo reverses and takes him down but Stewart sinks in the guillotine to get the submission!

Official result: Darren Stewart defeats Maki Pitolo via guillotine submission (R1, 3:41).