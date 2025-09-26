Darragh Kelly Storms to 9-0 with Quick Submission Victory : PFL Europe 3 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Darragh Kelly continued his impressive run at PFL Europe 3 on Friday, scoring a quick-fire submission victory over Bakhtiyar Abdulaev in France.

Kelly made it look all too easy in his return to the Smart Cage, landing an early takedown and cinching in a rear-naked choke just under the halfway point of the opening round. With the victory, ‘The Moville Mauler’ kept his ‘O’ intact, moving to 9-0 and notching his seventh-career finish.

Official Result: Darragh Kelly def. Bakhtiyar Abdulaev via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27 of Round 1.

What’s next for the highly-touted Irish prospect remains to be seen, but after his dominant showing in Nantes, it’s clear that Kelly is ready for the next level of competition.

Check out Highlights From Darragh Kelly vs. Bakhtiyar Abdulaev at PFL Europe 3:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

