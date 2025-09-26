Darragh Kelly Storms to 9-0 with Quick Submission Victory : PFL Europe 3 Highlights

Darragh Kelly continued his impressive run at PFL Europe 3 on Friday, scoring a quick-fire submission victory over Bakhtiyar Abdulaev in France.

Kelly made it look all too easy in his return to the Smart Cage, landing an early takedown and cinching in a rear-naked choke just under the halfway point of the opening round. With the victory, ‘The Moville Mauler’ kept his ‘O’ intact, moving to 9-0 and notching his seventh-career finish.

Official Result: Darragh Kelly def. Bakhtiyar Abdulaev via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27 of Round 1.

What’s next for the highly-touted Irish prospect remains to be seen, but after his dominant showing in Nantes, it’s clear that Kelly is ready for the next level of competition.

Check out Highlights From Darragh Kelly vs. Bakhtiyar Abdulaev at PFL Europe 3:

Official #PFLNantes Result – Darragh Kelly (9-0) def. Bakhtiyor Abduloev (10-2) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27 of round one – pic.twitter.com/MswgPuKYVV — PFL Public Relations (@PFL_PR) September 26, 2025