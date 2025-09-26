Darragh Kelly Storms to 9-0 with Quick Submission Victory : PFL Europe 3 Highlights
Darragh Kelly continued his impressive run at PFL Europe 3 on Friday, scoring a quick-fire submission victory over Bakhtiyar Abdulaev in France.
Kelly made it look all too easy in his return to the Smart Cage, landing an early takedown and cinching in a rear-naked choke just under the halfway point of the opening round. With the victory, ‘The Moville Mauler’ kept his ‘O’ intact, moving to 9-0 and notching his seventh-career finish.
Official Result: Darragh Kelly def. Bakhtiyar Abdulaev via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27 of Round 1.
What’s next for the highly-touted Irish prospect remains to be seen, but after his dominant showing in Nantes, it’s clear that Kelly is ready for the next level of competition.