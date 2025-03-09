Daniel Schwindt Wins War Against Czech Fighter Marek Bartl at Oktagon 68 in Fight of The Year Candidate

Daniel Schwindt emerged victorious in a thrilling bout against Czech fighter Marek Bartl at Oktagon 68, held at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany. The match was an intense display of skill and resilience, with both fighters giving it their all.

Daniel Schwindt vs. Marek Bartl

Daniel Schwindt, known for his aggressive style, dominated the early stages, scoring a knockdown and ground and pound enarly finishing the fight. But faced a fierce comeback from Czech Bartl in the second round who dropped Schwindt and nearly finished with ground and pound.

Ultimately, Schwindt secured the win via TKO (punches and elbows) in the second round, with the stoppage coming at 4:41. The match electrified the audience as Schwindt had the hometown crowd on his side.

Marek Bartl, a seasoned Czech MMA fighter, has a rich background in combat sports, starting with boxing at the age of fourteen and later incorporating Muay Thai, kickboxing, grappling, and jiu-jitsu into his training. Following his victory, Schwindt humorously revealed that he plans to use his bonus to purchase a new washing machine. For their fight of the year contender, both men were awarded 5,000 Euros as a post fight bonus which Schwindt said he would spend on his new washing machine.