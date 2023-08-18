Daniel Rodriguez has confirmed his removal from a scheduled return to the Octagon at Noche UFC next month against Santiago Ponzinibbio, after revealing he failed a in-competiton drug test administed by anti-doping agency, USADA, for the banned substance, ostarine.

Rodriguez, a welterweight staple, most recently featured at UFC Nashville back in April, suffering a devastating first round high kick and strikes TKO loss to incoming UFC 292 main card festure, Ian Machado Garry.

Daniel Rodriguez confirms removal from Noche UFC

Seeing his matchup with Ponzinibbio now shelved for next month’s Noche UFC event, Rodriguez confirmed his positive drug test finding in a post on his official social media.

Following a communication from USADA today, I wanted to clarify the current situation to the media, my supporters, and everybody involved in the sport of mixed martial arts,” Daniel Rodriguez posted on his official Instagram account.

“Today I was notified that an out-of-competition sample that I provided to USADA was positive for an extremely low level of Ostarine. First and foremost, I want to clarify I did not intentionally use Ostarine, nor have I ever knowingly used any prohibited substance in my career. I rarely take any form of supplements and have always strived to care for my body in the most natural ways.”

“I strongly believe that a supplement contaminant is the reason for my low-level positive, and am actively working with my manager, USADA, and The UFC on reviewing and testing the supplements I took prior to my test,” Daniel Rodriguez explained. “While I am extremely disappointed in this development and am now unable to fight on September 16th, I am looking forward to finding a definitive explanation for my low-level positive test and am ready to fully cooperate with the USADA.”

Noche UFC is currently scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 16., with an undisputed flyweight title rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko slated to take main event honors.