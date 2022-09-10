Daniel Rodriguez scores close split decision win over Li Jingliang in striking battle – UFC 279 Highlights

Continuing his excellent run in a short notice, catchweight bout against welterweight contender, Li Jingliang — Californian striker, Daniel Rodriguez lands his fourth straight victory at UFC 279 with a close, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) victory on the main card.

Rodriguez, who had been sidelined since August of last year where the handed former interim lightweight title challenger, Kevin Lee a one-sided unanimous decision loss, was originally slated to feature against Kevin Holland tonight at UFC 279.

Prevailing in his impromptu catchweight clash against Jingliang, Rodriguez likely gave up the opening round against the Chinese fighter, with two of three judges handing the latter a victory on their respective cards — as the duo traded leather over the course of three quite close, and ultra-competitive rounds.

Below, catch the highlights from Daniel Rodriguez’s UFC 279 win over Li Jingliang