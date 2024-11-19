Daniel Dubois Calls Out Jake Paul – Legitimate Heavyweight Title Fight on the Horizon?

After beating ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, is a shot at the IBF heavyweight title next for Jake Paul?

Last weekend, ‘The Problem Child’ went eight rounds with the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ in what was one of the most-watched combat sports events of all time. Paul bested Tyson via unanimous decision, moving to 11-1 and scoring the biggest win of his professional boxing career thus far — even if it did come against a 58-year-old man who had been retired for the better part of 20 years.

Since Paul’s victory, a slew of fighters have been coming out of the woodwork determined to end Paul’s run and prove once and for all that he can’t hang with a legitimate boxer who isn’t a few years away from collecting social security.

Jake Paul Tells Dubois to ‘Get in line’

Enter Daniel Dubois, a multi-time heavyweight titleholder who is looking to give Paul his biggest opportunity yet inside the squared circle.

“Hi Jake. Good business on the weekend but how would you feel fighting for the legitimate heavyweight championship of the world? This is Daniel Dubois calling you out. Let’s get it on,” Dubois wrote in a DM shared by Paul on X.

In response, Paul sent an image of a tape measure alongside the message: “Get in line.” He added, “Man been boxing for 12 years, has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard… hahaha. But f*ck it… I’m going to have Nakisa talk to Frankie Warren and get you in line for the throne. Unlike Artur, at least you have a few thousand fans.”

22-2 in his pro career, Dubois is coming off his biggest win yet — a fifth-round knockout against Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in September.