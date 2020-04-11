Daniel Cormier Very Open To Becoming UFC President In The Future

Spread the word!













Daniel Cormier believes it would be foolish to pass up the opportunity to become UFC president in the future.

Many have earmarked Cormier as the ideal candidate to replace current UFC president Dana White. After all, “DC” is a company man who has a good relationship with White and the rest of the UFC staff.

And at 41, the former heavyweight champion is expected to retire from the sport soon after his planned trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic.

I think that @dc_mma is future UFC president, do you agree? — creature from jekyll island (@Benaskren) March 23, 2020

I could see it ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 23, 2020

And it’s certainly a role he is open to. However, he doesn’t expect White to quit the job anytime soon:

“I think anybody in the world in their right might would [take the job],” Cormier told MMA Fighting. “To be at the head of an organization that does so many great things in terms of entertainment, and not only that, but community help. I think what people don’t see is the type of influence that the UFC has in the community. The work that they do with youth programs and programs around the world.

“I think if you ever have an opportunity or anyone has an opportunity to do a job like that, they would be insane not to hope to have that opportunity. But Dana’s going to be here for a long time. Dana’s the man.”

That’s not to say Cormier would not accept any other role with the promotion following his fighting career.

Whether it’s being a matchmaker or a brand ambassador, Cormier would “love” to have just about any job with the Las Vegas-based promotion:

“Absolutely, I would love any job with the UFC,” Cormier said. “I love this organization. I think since I came over from Strikeforce, I’ve made some good relationships with the people in the company. I’ve started to learn. I’ve just really learned about this company and the one thing that really stands out the most for me is how much time, energy and effort the UFC puts into helping the youths.

“That stands out to me because that’s something I do. I know how important it is for Dana and the UFC to support local programs and support athletic clubs, support academic clubs. There’s just so many things that they do to try and help people around the world, it really makes me appreciate who I work for.”

Do you see Cormier as a future UFC president?