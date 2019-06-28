Daniel Cormier Teases Francis Ngannou Fight With Win Over Miocic

Spread the word!













Daniel Cormier has not made it a secret that he only has a few fights left in him.

One of those fights will be his upcoming UFC heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic. Cormier and Miocic will headline the UFC 241 pay-per-view (PPV) on August 17 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The first time around, Cormier defeated the Cleveland native via first-round knockout to capture the heavyweight strap.

His goal at the time of the first contest was to become a UFC double champion, as he held the light heavyweight title heading into the bout. Now that he is no longer the champion at 205 pounds, and is only the heavyweight title holder, the motivation for Cormier has changed (via MMA Junkie):

“Ultimately, it’s always about winning the fight,” Cormier said. “Get the job done, but if there’s any way to improve, then try to improve. I mean, can I find a submission? Can I find a way to take advantage of the same type of mistake that he may have made prior?

“I spoke about a mistake that Stipe made constantly, consistently, and I was able to capitalize on it but maybe there’s something else we’re seeing that we didn’t have to do last fight that I can use in this one,” Cormier added. “There are a lot of different ways to try and win a fight.”

If he is able to get past Miocic, Cormier has eluded that it could very well be the last fight of his career. However, “DC” teased a possible fight with knockout artist Francis Ngannou if he can get past Junior dos Santos this weekend:

“I don’t see past Stipe Miocic so if I get passed Miocic and I go, ‘I want to do this again,’ then maybe I do go and beat Ngannou if he won his fight,” Cormier said. “Getting through this one is what needs to happen and I’m trying to solely focus on this fight.”

Do you think Cormier will fight Ngannou if he gets past Miocic?