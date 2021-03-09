As far as Daniel Cormier is concerned, Jon Jones is still the best light heavyweight in the world.

Jan Blachowicz upset the odds when he defended his light heavyweight title against Israel Adesanya in the UFC 259 headliner this past weekend.

Many observers — as well as oddsmakers — believed Adesanya would come out on top and become a two-weight champion in the process. It would then set up a dream super fight with former light heavyweight king Jones.

However, Blachowicz showed he was one of the best in the world as he outpointed Adesanya to defend his title for the first time and make it nine wins in his last 10.

Given that he’s the reigning 205-pound champion, ideally, he would be considered the best light heavyweight in the world. But not according to Cormier who still believes his bitter rival in Jones is the best in that division.

“Even today, for as much as we love Jan Blachowicz and how great he did, I still think that Jones is the best 205-pounder in the world,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani.

In reality, there’s nothing surprising about this as Jones still remains virtually undefeated in his MMA career and would likely be a huge betting favorite if he went on to fight Blachowicz.

However, Blachowicz has been the underdog in his last few fights and come out on top on just about every occasion. Would he be able to do the same against Jones?

For now, we’ll never know as “Bones” prepares to make his heavyweight debut.

Who do you think is the best light heavyweight in the world?