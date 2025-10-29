Daniel Cormier Reveals Why He Is PISSED OFF at Tom Aspinall: “Would never do something like that”

Daniel Cormier was not necessarily happy that what he saw as a private conversation with Tom Aspinall became public and made it seem like he was casting aspersions to a ranked UFC heavyweight. Cormier made some comments about Jailton Almeida that were not complimentary in scope. The footage came out on Aspinall’s vlog, with the UFC heavyweight champion’s videographer capturing the whispered interaction where DC mentioned that Almeida cannot fight.

Some gave Cormier flak for those comments, considering his prominence as a UFC broadcaster and the fact that Almeida was heading into a fight with Alexander Volkov at UFC 321 that looked to be a title eliminator bout. Addressing this situation to his co-host Chael Sonnen on a recent episode of Good Guy/ Bad Guy, Cormier said,

“The mic was on me and I was talking to Tom about the heavyweight division. You had it right. You had it right, Chael. I was literally trying to tell him, you could possibly be on the verge of something tremendously special right now, right. What I was saying was that; in that statement, I was saying Jailton is going to grapple you, right. It’s not as dangerous a fight.” “I could have done a better job of saying that to Tom. Now I was a little upset that Tom and them released that, if I’m being honest with you. I thought when you lean in, Chael, when you lean into someone and you’re talking quietly, that’s a private conversation that should stay between you and the athlete. I thought it was embedded and I know that embedded would never do something like that.”

Daniel Cormier: “Jailton Almeida deserves respect and I do respect him”

As the former two-division UFC champion kept expounding upon his thoughts on this hot mic situation with Almeida and Aspinall, Daniel Cormier continued,