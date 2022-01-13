Daniel Cormier won’t help Jake Paul train MMA if he ends up joining American Kickboxing Academy in the future.

Paul has alluded to a move to MMA in the future after he gets a few more boxing fights on his record. He’s coming off of back-to-back wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley as well as a first-round knockout over Ben Askren.

During the leadup to his second fight with Woodley, Paul had claimed that he was in touch with AKA in hopes of training with them eventually. Head coach Javier Mendez has since denied these claims, and Cormier doesn’t sound like he wants any part of Paul.

Cormier was asked whether or not he would help Paul train MMA during a recent interview with The Schmo.

Daniel Cormier And Jake Paul Got Into It At UFC 261

“No, I have no interest in that,” Cormier said. “It seems like a lot of ploys, right? It’s always ploys. I don’t know how true much of it is, but it seems like a ploy to me, so I’m not going to play that game.” (h/t MMA News)

Paul and Cormier haven’t been on the friendliest of terms since they got face-to-face at UFC 261. Cormier stepped away from the commentator desk to confront Paul after Paul attacked him in various interviews.

Paul has hinted at potential matchups with a variety of UFC stars, including Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. He’s also been calling for a fight with Jorge Masvidal, but that’s unlikely to happen anytime soon after Masvidal booked a fight with Colby Covington.

Paul has garnered the attention of MMA promoters around the sport, including Bellator’s Scott Coker and the UFC’s Dana White. But, Cormier isn’t buying that Paul is serious about a potential move to MMA.

