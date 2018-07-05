Daniel Cormier Reacts To Shocking Fall At UFC 226 Press Conference

There was a collective moment of silence when light heavyweight champion Daniel “DC” Cormier slipped at a UFC press conference earlier today.

Though “DC” didn’t suffer a fight-affecting injury, he was seen being helped off the stage and in noticeable pain.

Cormier was not happy about the situation, however, one of his team members told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that his heavyweight championship bout with Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 was thankfully not in jeopardy:

Just spoke to someone with DC, who said he is not happy about the spill today. A speaker was placed next to his chair and he tripped over it. Made it clear to say, “Fight is not in jeopardy” though. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 5, 2018

It’s great news for this Saturday’s (July 7, 2018) mega-event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Miocic vs. Cormier is arguably the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history in addition to the fact that the card lost its co-main event last night when featherweight champion Max Holloway was forced out with concussion-like symptoms.

It appears that the UFC has finally dodged a bullet after three straight years of last-minute cancellations for its traditional International Fight Week show.

And finally, UFC fans can let out a sigh of relief and actually have something to look forward to in Las Vegas.