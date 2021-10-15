Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will never be friends, but it sounds like Cormier wants Jones to improve his life and change his habits just as bad as anyone.

Just days after Jones was kicked out of Jackson-Wink MMA in Albuquerque, NM, Cormier posted a video to his new YouTube channel relaying his thoughts on what’s going on with Jones and his legal situation. Jones awaits a court date on Oct. 26 in Las Vegas as his recent arrest for battery domestic violence and vehicle tampering charges remains under investigation.

After Las Vegas PD released a report to the public regarding the incident, many around the MMA community were outraged by Jones’ alleged actions, including his former rival Cormier.

“It makes me sad that his daughter said (to) call the police. That’s the thing that saddens you,” Cormier said. “All those little things you’ve got to think that it doesn’t matter who you are, what type of person you are, those things have to really make you look within yourself and make a decision. I think right now is that time.”

“From me to this guy, we’ll never be friends. But human to human, you’ve got to get your sh*t right. And show some remorse.”

Jones is accused of brutally assaulting his longtime fiancee, Jessie Moses, while the two were in Las Vegas just weeks ago for Jones’ UFC Hall of Fame induction. Just hours after the ceremony, officers were called to the Caesars Palace Resort and Casino to respond to reports of a domestic violence incident involving Jones.

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones had one of the most heated rivalries in UFC history during their fights in the octagon

Since Cormier and Jones went to battle twice in the octagon, the two former champions have gone in completely opposite directions. Cormier has become a prominent voice on UFC broadcasts and in the media, while Jones is still waiting to make his heavyweight debut after almost two years of inactivity.

