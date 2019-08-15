Daniel Cormier: ‘P*ssed Off’ Stipe Miocic Changed After Knockout Defeat

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier certainly does not care how Stipe Miocic is feeling.

Cormier defends his heavyweight title against Miocic in the main event of UFC 241 this weekend. “DC” defeated Miocic via first-round knockout to win the belt over a year ago. In the buildup to that fight, things were respectful between the two.

However, there is a certain grudge match feel with the rematch, with both fighters having hostile feelings towards each other. Responding to a comment Miocic recently made, Cormier stated he doesn’t care how the former champion feels:

“I couldn’t give two (expletives) about his feelings,” Cormier told reporters (via MMA Junkie). “I was watching something called ‘Destined’ today, and he said, ‘I get so upset thinking about it, it just pisses me off.’ Then I think his wife said when people talk trash, it just makes it worse for him. Well, the thing about our job is we get to punch each other in the face, so I’m gonna keep talking, or he can shut me up.”

Cormier: Miocic Finding It Difficult To Be Around Me

Cormier and Miocic have gone back-and-forth repeatedly on social media and the former feels the Ohio native is finding it difficult to be around him:

“He has changed after the loss,” Cormier explained. “I think as an opponent it would be tough to spend six weeks with me anyways. I’m not saying I’m pleasant to be around, especially when I’m digging at you constantly. But I think he can deal with it the first time because of the idea he was going to win.

“But I think when you lose the fight it becomes more difficult, so that’s why you see him so p*ssed off at me.”

Miocic, however, denies this:

“I have no feelings toward him either way,” Miocic said. “He needs to get out of high school and turn the page, honestly. He’s just, I don’t know what his deal is about my feelings. I just said I want a rematch. The dude literally cried on national TV, but whatever.

“I don’t know if he’s trying to build up that he’s pissed off at me to make me something I’m not, but whatever.”

UFC 241 takes place Saturday in Anaheim, California.

