Daniel Cormier Predicts Heavyweight Will Eventually Defeat Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier believes it will be a heavyweight who eventually takes out Jon Jones.

Jones is set to defend his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on February 8. However, “Bones” has repeatedly teased a move up to heavyweight in the past only to remain at 205.

Should he defeat Reyes, there will be even more calls for him to make the move up. Cormier feels moving up is a “scary” situation for Jones, but something that he will eventually have to do:

“I think he’ll have to,” Cormier told BT Sport (via The Body Lock).”He’ll have to escape his comfort zone a little bit. It’s scary for him. It’s scary for a lot of guys to change weight classes.

“There’s this heir of invincibility with Jones and for him to go up and take these chances, I imagine is very scary. I don’t know if he really wants to do that but I think he will at some point.”

Should Jones decide to remain at light heavyweight, another option — that would definitely be lucrative — is a super fight with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Cormier is not sure if Adesanya or any other fighter can defeat Jones over 25 minutes. The only shot is knocking him out which only a big heavyweight can do:

“I don’t know if he beats Jon Jones,” Cormier added of Adesanya’s chances. “I really don’t. Obviously, you guys know my feelings towards him [Jones] but he’s good, man. I think it’s going to take a heavyweight. It will be one of those big, big guys that shuts the lights out. I just don’t know if those guys can beat Jones over 25 minutes.

“He’s a good fighter, he has so many weapons. Look at me, I feel I’m one of the greatest fighters of all time and he beat me twice. That says a lot about who he is as a competitor. Can Israel fight him? Yes. Especially if Jon takes the wrong approach to fighting Izzy. When you fight Adesanya, you better go get some takedowns because if you stand with him, he’s dangerous for anybody.”

Maybe Francis Ngannou could be that heavyweight?

What do you think of Cormier’s comments?