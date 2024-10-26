Dana White rips Francis Ngannou during UFC 308 presser: ‘He’s full of sh*t. Francis isn’t a good guy’

Off the back of tonight’s UFC 308 headliner, promotional CEO, Dana White has hit out at former undisputed heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou — claiming the Cameroonian is “full of sh*t” when it comes to his career earnings through fighting, and labelling him far from a “good guy.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, made his long-anticipated return to mixed martial arts over the course of last weekend, debuting for the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

And landing a brutal first round ground strikes knockout win over Brazilian powerhouse, Renan Ferriera, Ngannou continued his winning ways, having most recently unified the UFC titles with a unanimous decision win over then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane back in 2022.

However, according to White earlier this week, the long-time promotional leader claimed he was persuaded by executives against cutting the Batie knockout artist from his contract following back-to-back defeats against former champion, Stipe Miocic, and stalwart contender, Derrick Lewis.

Dana White hits out at Francis Ngannou in expletive-filled rant after UFC 308

And furthermore tonight, upon questioning regarding his comments and Ngannou’s claims that he has made substantially more in his career financially since his departure from the UFC, White claimed he was “full of sh*t” — before issuing a slew of heated personal attacks his direction.

“Francis (Ngannou) isn’t a good guy,” Dana White told assembled media following UFC 308. “He plays the good guy — ‘Duh, I don’t understand the language’ and, you know — so he seems like a good guy. He’s not. And he’s just not a guy I wanted to be in business with, period. End of story. Whether he became the champion or not.”

“We will never be in business together [again],” Dana White continued. “I mean, you could tell. We don’t like each other. And this goes back — way back to before the first Stipe (Miocic) fight. He pulled some sh*t before the first Stipe fight, and I said, I’m done with this guy. And then Stipe beat the sh*t out of him — great night. And then we never had a relationship after that.”