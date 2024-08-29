When Daniel Cormier Threatened to Out-Dance Tai Tuivasa

Daniel Cormier thinks he’s pretty much better than everyone at everything.

Sit down with the former two-division champion long enough and he’ll regale you with tales about how he schooled Jamahal Hill, Belal Muhammad, and Kevin Holland on the basketball court, or how he can smash everyone at Street Fighter 6.

Now you can add dancing to Cormier’s list of hidden talents.

“I can outdance you,” Cormier declared while speaking with Tai Tuivasa about this year’s Olympic debut of breakdancing. “I’ve been in a club with you and I’ve outdanced you. You remember that time we were out in that club and Lil’ John was performing and I started dancing. The entire club was going, ‘Go DC!’

😅😭Daniel Cormier talks about how he went clubbing with Tai Tuivasa and outdanced him. pic.twitter.com/p3viwoXiYb — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 17, 2024

“You battled the guy in the wheelchair,” Tuivasa replied.

Cormier tried to deny that he dance-battled with someone in a wheelchair, but was quick to remind Tuivasa that he was the one doing shoeys in the middle of the club.

Tai Tuivasa’s struggles inside the Octagon continue

After rattling off five straight wins against the likes of Stefan Struve, Greg Hardy, and Derrick Lewis, ‘Bam Bam’ now finds himself staring down the barrel of a five-fight losing streak. Returning to the Octagon at UFC 305 in his Native Australia, Tuivasa failed to climb back into the win column, suffering a split-decision loss against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Despite his recent struggles, Tuivasa is still clinging to a spot in the heavyweight top 15, though if he doesn’t see his hand raised soon, that may not be the case for much longer.