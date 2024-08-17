Jairzinho Rozenstruik scores sketchy split decision over Tai Tuivasa – UFC 305 Highlights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik bagged another big win in the heavyweight division at UFC 305.

Things were relatively slow in the opening round with both fighters showing a great deal of respect for the power standing across from them. Tuivasa worked the lower leg attack throughout the first five minutes, but Rozenstruik managed to land a nasty blow to the body with 60 seconds left in the first.

Rozenstruik once again landed big to the body in round two, but Tuivasa finally started to let his hands go and had ‘Bigi Boi’ backing up.

Tuivasa got caught getting a little overzealous and ate a hard knee from Rozenstruik in close. Distancing himself once again, Tuivasa uncorked another low kick, but his foot connected directly with Rozenstruik’s knee, which clearly caused him some discomfort.

With Tuivasa hobbling backward, Rozenstruik was able to pursue and land some big blows allowing him to potentially steal the round.

With Tuivasa potentially down 2-0, ‘Bam Bam’ needed to take some risks. Unfortunately, Tuivasa struggled to find his way inside and was unable to offer much in the way of significant strikes.

Despite Rozenstruik being in control for the majority of the 15-minute affair and handily outstriking his opponent, one judge shockingly favored Tuivasa on the scorecards, giving the hometown hero a clean 30-27 sweep.

Official Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Tai Tuivasa via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)

Check Out highlights from Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 305: