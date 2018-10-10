Daniel Cormier Opens As Huge Favorite Against Derrick Lewis Unlike Brock Lesnar Fight

Daniel Cormier opens as a huge favorite when it comes to his next UFC heavyweight title defense against Derrick Lewis. It was originally announced that DC would defend the title against former champion Brock Lesnar in January of 2019.

Changes

However, with the UFC needing a main event for the UFC 230 pay-per-view event, plans changed. The Las Vegas-based promotion revealed on Tuesday that Cormier would fight hard-hitting Derrick Lewis in the headliner of UFC 230.

‘DC’ was able to score a KO win over Stipe Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title in the main event the UFC 226 pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After the fight, there was an intense moment between Cormier and the former UFC heavyweight champion. This set up the fight that can go down as early as January. That fight is still there to do if Cormier can get passed Lewis.

Lewis Cleared

The Nevada State Athletic Commission originally gave Lewis a 30-day medical suspension for a “tough fight.” With that said, it would have not made Lewis eligible to return in time for this UFC 230 fight. However, the NSAC updated the document and it now shows Lewis with a 21-day suspension. Thus, he can fight.



Once Lesnar vs. Cormier was announced, the opening betting odds had at -200 for Cormier and +180 for Lesnar. A winning $100 bet on Cormier would net a profit of $50 while on the flip side, a winning $100 bet on Lesnar would garner a profit of $180.

Daniel Cormier Opens

Now, the betting odds for Cormier vs. Lewis has opened with Cormier listed as a 9-1 favorite. On the flip side, Lewis is listed as the underdog is in the +500 range and as high as +650.

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City with the main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.