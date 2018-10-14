Daniel Cormier Offers Take On Fighting Ryan Bader

Daniel Cormier offers his take on the chance of fighting Ryan Bader despite the fact that they are in two completely different promotions.

Bader feels like he’s on top of the world right now, as he’s not only is he the Bellator light heavyweight champion but also going for a second title. Bader is competing in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix to crown a new champion.

As seen in the main event of Bellator 207 on Friday night (October 12, 2018) at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, Bader scored a dominant unanimous decision win over Matt Mitrione. This served as a semifinal fight.

Now, he’s slated to fight MMA Legend Fedor Emelianenko in the finals come January. When speaking with the media after Bellator 207, he was asked about Cormier and how they would match up.

“I think I match up well with him, especially now,” Bader said (via MMA Fighting). “If I would’ve matched up with him five years ago I don’t think I’d do all that well. I think now I beat him. It’s just one of those things, it’s too bad it’ll never happen.”

Same Goals

Cormier is a former light heavyweight champion and has already done what Bader is trying to chase, which is to be a two-division champion. Bader made it known that he wants to be the best in the world and will say what’s on his mind.

”I’m a competitor. I want to be the best in the world. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh yeah, there’s another organization [with a better guy],’ you know. Taking nothing away from him, he’s a dominant champion. One of the best to ever do it. Of course I want it. But will that ever happen? No.”

Cormier Offers

There is some history between these two fighters as they almost fought each other in the UFC back in 2015. This is where things got a bit tense at a press conference. Once DC heard the comments of Bader, he responded by writing the following on his official Twitter account:

”Bader is killing it in Bellator!” Cormier wrote. “It would have been a fun one!”